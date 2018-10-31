Skip to main content
Path Oriented Powered Wheelchair Navigation Assistance
by
Jason Dekarske
and
Devin Berg
Published: Oct 31, 2018
The design proposed here uses a prototyping platform to demonstrate a computer vision algorithm for identifying sidewalks and determining if the user is on path.
