Editorial Board

The Journal of Open Engineering uses an editorial board consisting of the membership shown below. This group is responsible for shepherding submitted manuscripts through the peer review process. TJOE also has advisors that provide input and guidance on the big picture direction of the journal.

Editors

Devin R. Berg*, University of Wisconsin-Stout

Lorena A. Barba, The George Washington University

Luciano Fleischfresser, Universidade Tecnológica Federal do Paraná-Campo Mourão

Justin J. Henriques, James Madison University

Kevin Moerman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jason K. Moore, Delft University of Technology

Kyle Niemeyer, Oregon State University

Tom Nordenholz, Cal Maritime

Christopher Papadopoulos, Universidad de Puerto Rico-Mayagüez

Andrew Phillips, Imperial College London

*Contact: [email protected]

Advisors

Alice M. Agogino, University of California-Berkeley

Alicia Gibb, Open Source Hardware Association

Kurt Paterson, James Madison University