The Journal of Open Engineering uses an editorial board consisting of the membership shown below. This group is responsible for shepherding submitted manuscripts through the peer review process. TJOE also has advisors that provide input and guidance on the big picture direction of the journal.
Devin R. Berg*, University of Wisconsin-Stout
Lorena A. Barba, The George Washington University
Luciano Fleischfresser, Universidade Tecnológica Federal do Paraná-Campo Mourão
Justin J. Henriques, James Madison University
Kevin Moerman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jason K. Moore, Delft University of Technology
Kyle Niemeyer, Oregon State University
Tom Nordenholz, Cal Maritime
Christopher Papadopoulos, Universidad de Puerto Rico-Mayagüez
Andrew Phillips, Imperial College London
*Contact: [email protected]
Alice M. Agogino, University of California-Berkeley
Alicia Gibb, Open Source Hardware Association
Kurt Paterson, James Madison University