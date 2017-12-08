About

Aims & Scope

The Journal of Open Engineering is a fee-free, open-access, peer-reviewed journal targeting all fields and applications of engineering.

Engineering has the potential to shape society and define the future. As such, engineering knowledge should be as open and available as possible. With that in mind, The Journal of Open Engineering advocates for rapid dissemination of engineering innovations, education, design, and development.

Open engineering may be viewed as similar to the now ubiquitous model of open source software and the growing trend of open science. The intention is that the entire process of engineering design and development is done in the open for the benefit of not only the intended beneficiaries, but for the benefit of society as a whole. This procedure for conducting engineering design has particular benefits for developing communities who may otherwise not have access to various forms of engineering expertise. With openness in mind, The Journal of Open Engineering provides authors a no-charge venue to publish engineering innovations and takes advantage of rapid dissemination of engineering innovations by immediately publishing relevant articles prior to formal review.

This journal aims to publish articles which communicate the development of engineering innovations, report on engineering design, describe advances in engineering education, provide examples of open engineering in practice or innovations in the conduct of open engineering, the state of open practices and open access publishing within engineering, and critical examinations of the impacts of the engineering practice on communities and populations around the world. Within this framework, we welcome the submission of articles describing all aspects of the engineering process, from project selection to post-implementation evaluation.

Instructions for Authors

The Journal of Open Engineering is a peer-reviewed, online journal devoted to open engineering and its applications. All articles start as an unreviewed "preprint" which has yet to undergo formal review process and are instead spot-checked by the editorial staff to ensure the content matches the scope of the journal before seeking out reviewers. Authors are requested to assist with identifying appropriate reviewers for their work and communicating this to the editor via [email protected].

If you would like to publish your own, original work with The Journal of Open Engineering, please register for an account and draft your article now. This journal uses the PubPub authoring environment. If you have any issues with using this platform, please send an email to [email protected] for further assistance.

The PubPub platform is an online authoring system which provides a modern, open authoring and review workflow. The platform allows for authors, reviewers, and editors to complete the publishing workflow completely online with no need to track different versions of files and navigate a confusing document handling process. All revisions are stored online and all reviews are conducted in the open. This helps reduce the overhead costs of managing the editorial process since the online system takes care of rendering the manuscript for public consumption.

Please note that papers are “published” online, as soon as they are submitted, in an preprint status. Once the paper is online, it will stay online. This journal does not formally reject submissions and authors are offered as much time as they need to make their submission suitable for acceptance after the peer review process. If this does not happen, the paper will remain in preprint status.

TJOE is all about openness and transparency, from the first sketches of an engineering design all the way through the reviewing and editorial process of the published manuscript. Therefore, authors are encouraged to make every effort to ensure that your work can be reproduced. This could include making your project documents available on the Open Science Framework, posting your code on GitHub and/or making your data or CAD files available on figshare. Authors should strive to use good data citation principles and software citation principles.

Built-In Features

The PubPub authoring system has several built-in features that offer numerous ways to enhance your manuscript. These include all of the standard things such as references, which are automatically formatted for you, and images. Collectively referred to as "assets".

Because articles authored on PubPub are not static documents, you are not limited to only images but can also include animated gifs and videos. Animated gifs are useful for showing how a user might interact with your software or design. Videos can provide an excellent means of showing complex results such as CFD or FEA simulations or other design features.

You can create an account and begin drafting your article right away!

Instructions for Reviewers

Peer review should be part of a public, collaborative process. Evaluation of research shouldn’t stop simply because an article has ‘passed’ traditional peer review and become part of the published record. We feel that the goal of peer review should be to improve the writing and content of a manuscript for public consumption. Further, open peer review makes the process more transparent. Therefore, reviews submitted here should be constructive in nature and address ways in which the manuscript could be improved and scientific and methodological soundness rather than addressing subjective determinations of 'impact,' 'novelty' or 'interest'.

Individual interested in reviewing for TJOE can register their interest on this form.

We provide a template for completing the peer review here. To use the template, please paste the template within a new annotation on the manuscript and insert your comments under each template heading, deleting the instructions inside the square brackets. Your review can be posted using the annotation functionality directly on the article page. You must create an account and/or login to do this.

In addition to using the template, reviewers are invited to highlight specific items they would like to discuss using the built-in annotation feature. This provides a more fine-grained, targeted ability to address issues.

Editorial Procedure

Pubs (manuscripts) are drafted using the PubPub platform by starting a new submission. Once the pub is submitted, it will be checked by the editorial board for topic and appropriateness. Inappropriate articles will not be sent out for review. If appropriate, the editor will request reviewers for the article. Authors are also encouraged to invite reviewers to assist with the review process. Once reviews have been submitted and the reviewer comments have been adequately addressed by the authors, the editor will decide if the pub should be featured (accepted) by the journal. As reviews are conducted openly, the process is entirely transparent. The journal does not formally “reject” articles. However, some articles may never reach the point of being appropriate for acceptance.

Copyright

Copyright for articles published in this journal is retained by the authors, with rights of distribution and display granted to the journal. All articles in this journal are published under the Creative Commons Attribution License. Readers are permitted unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (The Journal of Open Engineering) and DOI of the article must be cited.

Charges and Fees

There are no charges or fees for publishing your manuscript in this journal. Since this journal is open access, it does not charge others for reading your manuscript either. Authors who wish to do so may make a voluntary donation to TJOE to support continued operation.

Monthly contribution: patreon.com/openengr

One time donation: Paypal or Square Cash

Publication Frequency

The Journal of Open Engineering is a rolling format journal. This means that articles are published as soon as they are submitted as a preprint. Once articles have received sufficient peer review, they will be moved from the preprint phase for formal inclusion in the journal.