Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Blog
About
Editorial Board
Preprints
Editorials
Against the Law: Countering Lawful Abuses of Digital Surveillance
by
bunnie Huang
and
Edward Snowden
Published: Jul 21, 2016
Extended Pythagoras Theorem using Triangles, and its Applications to Engineering
by
Luis Teia
Published: Sep 30, 2021
New Calculator Design for Efficient Interface based on the Circular Group Approach
by
Luis Teia
Published: Mar 08, 2021
A 320x256 RGB LED Electronic Display Controlled via WiFi from Mobile Application
by
Kevin Etta
,
Caroline Gilger
,
Andrew Maatman
,
Tuoxuan Ren
,
Logan Wedel
,
Chandana Tamma
, and
Cristinel Ababei
KE
CG
AM
TR
LW
CT
+1
Published: Sep 06, 2019
Calculation of Muscle Activity during Race Walking
by
Anne Schmitz
and
Jaclyn Norberg
AS
JN
Published: Jan 23, 2019
Motion analysis of a device including a disk and two slender bars with a design change for full disk revolution
by
Luciano Fleischfresser
Published: Oct 07, 2016
Scientific Literature Text Mining and the Case for Open Access
by
Gopal Sarma
Published: May 10, 2017
[Editorial] Open Publishing in Engineering
by
Devin Berg
,
Kyle Niemeyer
, and
Luciano Fleischfresser
Published: Aug 25, 2016
Preprints - articles that are available for open peer review
From the Blog
2017 in review
by
Devin Berg
Published: Dec 29, 2017
A review of the year 2017 at TJOE.
The Journal of Open Engineering
RSS
Legal
Published with